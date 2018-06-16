Church from 1880s destroyed by blaze
Video

Newport fire: Church destroyed after blaze starts in club

A huge fire that gutted a 130-year-old church is still smouldering, a day after the blaze started.

The Grade-II listed Bethel Community Church on Stow Hill in Newport has been destroyed after a fire spread from a neighbouring derelict nightclub.

  • 16 Jun 2018
