'Keep away' warning as nightclub burns
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Keep away' warning as Newport nightclub and church burn

People have been warned to stay away from a Newport street as a fire ravages a nightclub and church.

The blaze broke out in the derelict former Zanzibar night spot and is believed to have spread to an adjoining church.

Nearby residents were evacuated as more than 70 firefighters battled it on Friday.

  • 15 Jun 2018