'Keep away' warning as nightclub burns

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Keep away' warning as Newport nightclub and church burn
People have been warned to stay away from a Newport street as a fire ravages a nightclub and church.
The blaze broke out in the derelict former Zanzibar night spot and is believed to have spread to an adjoining church.
Nearby residents were evacuated as more than 70 firefighters battled it on Friday.
-
15 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-44502732/keep-away-warning-as-newport-nightclub-and-church-burnRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window