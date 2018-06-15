'Lucky' nobody hurt as tree crushes car

Video

A large tree has fallen and crushed a car, seconds after its owner had parked and got out.

The 28m (92ft) tree remains "dangerously close" to railway lines in Cardiff after coming down in Park Grove, Cathays, at about 09:20 BST.

Students at nearby Celtic English Academy described hearing a creaking noise followed by a loud bang.

James Doherty, who runs the academy, said it was lucky nobody was hurt.