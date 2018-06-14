Clinic tackles growing use of steroids
An increase in men using steroids in a bid to get the perfect body is creating a "time bomb" for the NHS, an expert has warned.

A needle exchange for steroid users has been opened in Newport after a clinic saw an increase in their use.

Mike Mallett, who set-up the clinic, fears it will lead to a boom in men with health issues.

