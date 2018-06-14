Carer's role a 'really big commitment'

Video

Nearly 200 unpaid carers had to give up their jobs to look after loved ones last year, a charity has said.

Carers Wales found the figure amounted to just under half of the people it surveyed.

Leanne Brookes cares for her mum, Hilary, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease five years ago. With her two sisters, she does all she can to keep her happy and comfortable.

She said carers need more help.