Industrial fire seen for miles around
Pontypridd fire seen for miles around due to black smoke

Police have closed two roads in Pontypridd as firefighters tackle a large fire at an industrial unit.

Crews were called to the blaze at a single-storey building near Pentrebach Road at around 19:00 BST.

Thick black smoke has been seen billowing into the air and eyewitnesses have reported hearing an explosion.

  • 13 Jun 2018