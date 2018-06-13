Industrial fire seen for miles around

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pontypridd fire seen for miles around due to black smoke
Police have closed two roads in Pontypridd as firefighters tackle a large fire at an industrial unit.
Crews were called to the blaze at a single-storey building near Pentrebach Road at around 19:00 BST.
Thick black smoke has been seen billowing into the air and eyewitnesses have reported hearing an explosion.
Aerial footage courtesy of Roger Thomas.
-
13 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-44475502/pontypridd-fire-seen-for-miles-around-due-to-black-smokeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window