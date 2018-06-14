Video

"I'm like a pin cushion", one patient joked as he spoke to NHS inspectors about his experience in a Cardiff hospital.

BBC Wales went behind the scenes with Healthcare Inspectorate Wales - which inspects GP surgeries and hospitals - during a visit to the University Hospital of Wales.

It comes as the watchdog says it is concerned few people understand what it does.

It said that could make it more difficult to spot patient safety risks, at a time of budget pressures.

One of the inspectors Gerallt Jones spoke to patient Mac Rawlinson about his experience at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he was being treated for osteoporosis.