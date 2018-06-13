Loan shark victim's despair over debt

Video

The plight of loan shark victims in Wales has been revealed by investigators trying to bring the criminals to justice.

More than 4,000 individuals have fallen prey to illegal money lenders across Wales in the last decade.

But the Wales Illegal Money Lending Unit said £5m of loans they knew about was the "tip of the iceberg".

One investigator, who wishes to remain anonymous and is voiced by an actor, described the plight of a mother who pleaded with social services to take her starving children into care.

