Family of a two-year-old, born with complex care needs, were shocked to be told they were suspected of subjecting her to female genital mutilation.

Relatives had to take the girl for a physical examination before doctors accepted no FGM had been carried out.

Cardiff and Vale Health Board said it could not comment on individual cases, but said it did not discriminate between race or cultures.

Saynab, a family friend, said the family felt stigmatised.