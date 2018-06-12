Video

A fire and explosion at a house in Caerphilly county which has left five people in hospital is being investigated by officers.

An eyewitness said the front door "blew off the house" in the incident at Dan Y Darren in Llanbradach on Monday, where 25 firefighters tackled the blaze.

All five suffered burns and one was flown to hospital in Birmingham but the extent of their injuries is not known.

Three casualties were taken to hospital in Swansea and another to Cardiff.