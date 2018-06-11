Thousands march for suffrage centenary

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Suffrage centenary: Thousands march through Cardiff
Thousands of women of all ages have marched together through Cardiff in celebration of women winning the right to vote.
Mothers with babies were joined by older generations - some in mobility scooters - in the parade to Bute Park on Sunday.
It marked 100 years since the Representation of the People Act was passed - which gave some women the right to vote.
-
11 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window