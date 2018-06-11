Thousands march for suffrage centenary
Video

Suffrage centenary: Thousands march through Cardiff

Thousands of women of all ages have marched together through Cardiff in celebration of women winning the right to vote.

Mothers with babies were joined by older generations - some in mobility scooters - in the parade to Bute Park on Sunday.

It marked 100 years since the Representation of the People Act was passed - which gave some women the right to vote.

