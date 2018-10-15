'Just as vulnerable' to flu pandemic

Media player
'Just as vulnerable' today to 1918 flu pandemic repeat
It is 100 years since the influenza pandemic killed millions around the world, a death toll far worse than the bubonic plague.
But what is the chance of something similar reoccurring?
Epidemics expert Dr Jonathan D Quick is asked are we complacent about a repeat of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.
He is the author of The End Of Epidemics and senior fellow emeritus at Management Sciences for Health, which works globally to support health systems in poorer countries.
15 Oct 2018
