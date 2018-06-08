Stillbirth mum's 'traumatic' ambulance wait

Video

A mother has spoken about her "traumatic" experience of a stillbirth and having to wait five hours for an ambulance.

Deborah Clark was 19 weeks pregnant when her waters broke at her home in Chirk, Wrexham, on 4 April.

She called 999 at about 20:00 BST and gave birth about two-and-a-half hours later but despite repeated calls and a relative flagging down a police car paramedics did not arrive until 01:00

The Welsh Ambulance Service apologised and has launched an investigation.