A statue of the boxer dubbed 'Newport's Rocky' is being unveiled on Saturday to "inspire the kids" of his home town.

A bronze sculpture of former European heavyweight title challenger David Pearce has been built on the banks of the River Usk, next to the city footbridge.

A fundraising campaign raised £61,000 for the permanent tribute to the former British champion and Newport cult hero, who died in 2000 aged 41.

"It's great the people want to remember him," said his nephew Luke Pearce.