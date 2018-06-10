'People are going to use drugs anyway'

Video

"Fix rooms" for drug addicts would bring so many benefits it would be ridiculous not to have them in the UK, a homeless charity has said.

Lindsay Cordery-Bruce, chief executive of Welsh charity The Wallich, said supervising substance use at medical-grade facilities would cut drug deaths.

She said the biggest challenge was legislation and policy.

But others are concerned such facilities could entice addicts to continue using but Ms Cordery-Bruce said the facilities would help them to work with the problem.