Dash cam captures moments before mum's M4 crash death
This is how the car crash that killed mother-to-be Rebecca Evans on the M4 in 2016 unfolded.
The 27-year-old died after her car was hit by Craig Scott in the crash near Port Talbot.
Her two-year-old son Cian survived the crash but was seriously injured.
07 Jun 2018
