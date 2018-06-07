Media player
Royal Welsh regiment's goat Shenkin explores Cardiff
The Royal Welsh regiment's new mascot Shenkin IV spent the day exploring Cardiff before starting his new role.
The goat was exploring the city centre in order to get used to crowds and people.
Shenkin IV is due to begin his official duties later this month.
