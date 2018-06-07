Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
House of Fraser: High street 'will end up a desert'
Shoppers in Cardiff have been reacting to the news that the city's iconic House of Fraser store is facing closure.
The Cardiff and Cwmbran stores are among 31 to shut as part of plans to keep the business alive.
The Cardiff store has been in existence since 1869 and was one of the landmark shopping destinations in the city. It has more than 350 members of staff.
07 Jun 2018
