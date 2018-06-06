Is Brexit a concern for sheep farmers?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is Brexit a concern for Welsh sheep farmers?
Welsh sheep farmers have been discussing what kind of impact Brexit will have on the industry.
Currently, the industry is thriving thanks to a drop in the pound, but experts also warned it could be "a bit of a honeymoon period".
Wales Live is on at 22:30 BST on Wednesday on BBC One Wales.
-
06 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window