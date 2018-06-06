Lamb 'is better' in Wales, say shoppers

Media player
Welsh lamb 'is better' than New Zealand's, say shoppers
Shoppers in Wales have said lamb "is better" coming from home than being shipped from New Zealand.
With Brexit approaching the consumers said it was important the UK government backed Welsh farmers.
However, there are concerns over increasing prices.
Wales Live is on at 22:30 BST on Wednesday on BBC One Wales.
