'I'd love streets filled with voices'

Elvis Costello, Patti Smith and Billy Bragg are among the performers to play at an 11-day arts festival in Cardiff.

Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys will also play with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales at the Millennium Centre's second Festival of Voice.

Protest singer Bragg starts the event at the Millennium Centre on Thursday.

"This is an international festival of Wales," said artistic director Graeme Farrow, who wants it to become as big as the Edinburgh arts festival.