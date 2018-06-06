Police in 24-hour rooftop stand-off
Video

Tredegar police rooftop stand-off lasts more than 24 hours

A man, believed to have a machete, has been involved in a rooftop stand-off with police for more than 24 hours.

Armed police were called to Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, at 08:45 BST on Tuesday and were still there on Wednesday afternoon.

  • 06 Jun 2018