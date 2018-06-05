Fly problem 'disgusting and dirty'
Video

Fly plague 'disgusting and dirty' say Llanelli residents

Angry residents in a Carmarthenshire town are demanding swift action to tackle swarms of flies.

Homes in Llanelli have been plagued by the insects - with no explanation for the infestations.

More than 150 residents have attended a public meeting demanding more action.

Carmarthenshire council said it had laid on additional resources to tackle the issue.

