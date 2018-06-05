Bin bag limit 'means rats and rubbish'

Video

A year after new rules slapped a ban on more than two bin bags of waste a fortnight - residents on one estate say they are being plagued by rats, bad smells and fly tipping.

Bridgend council introduced changes to homes with fewer than five people in a bid to increase recycling.

The move has succeeded - with the highest recycling rates ever recorded by the authority.

But for some Wildmill residents, it has caused a bit of a stink.