Bridge closure for film 'absolute joke'

Film makers have been on Anglesey shooting a new film starting Robert Downey Jr.

The Menai suspension bridge was intermittently closed and transformed into a scene from the Voyage of Dr Doolittle, which also stars actors Michael Sheen, Emma Thompson and Antonio Banderas.

Traffic was diverted over the Britannia Bridge and pedestrians were stopped from crossing during filming.

Steven Owen from Bangor said he waited for more than an hour to cross the bridge and described the decision to close it as an "absolute joke".