More motorcyclists have already died on roads in north Wales this year than in all of 2017.

The death toll for 2018 reached eight after rider Gareth Wyn Roberts, 53 from Holyhead, was killed in a collision in Trearddur Bay, Anglesey, on Wednesday.

Seven motorcyclists died on roads in the north in 2017, and eight died in 2016.

Sgt Trystan Bevan of North Wales Police said the recent good weather had encouraged more bikers to visit the area.