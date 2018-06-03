An insight into the Volvo Ocean Race
Volvo Ocean Race: On board the round-the-world boats

The Volvo Ocean Race is in Cardiff - the first time it has visited Wales.

Boats and their crews will be in the city until 10 June, when they leave on the penultimate leg of the race to Gothenburg in Sweden.

But what does being a sailor in this round-the world race involve?

