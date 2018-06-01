Mental and physical health 'need parity'
A mental health consultant has said illnesses such as anxiety and depression should be treated the same as physical conditions such as flu.

Andrew Tamplin, from Barry, said "more parity" was needed between the perceptions of mental health conditions and physical ailments.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission in Wales said a change could reduce sick days and boost productivity.

