Trump trade tariffs worry first minister

Video

Tata Steel has urged the EU to take "swift and robust action" in response to a US decision to impose a 25% tariff on European steel.

The US said the tariffs on imports from the EU, Mexico and Canada would start at midnight.

This will impact directly on Port Talbot as about 10% of Tata Steel Europe's exports go to the US.

Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones called it "short-sighted" with wide-ranging implications for business.

"It could harm the Welsh steel industry, which we have fought so hard to protect," said Mr Jones.