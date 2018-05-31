Boy, 12, helps father fight depression

Video
Boy, 12, helps father fight anxiety and depression
Stuart Gumm had a serious mental breakdown about four years ago.
Diagnosed with anxiety and depression, he often suffers panic attacks, no longer drives, and rarely leaves the house.
The 52-year-old from Talywain near Pontypool, in Torfaen, said the care provided by his 12-year-old son Carwyn has saved his life.
Carwyn is one thousands of young carers in Wales - and a charity says many more are not known to schools or local authorities.
Carers Trust Wales found up to 400% more young carers than expected at eight schools in a pilot study and they fear it puts the children's life chances at risk.
