The widow of football legend John Charles has said her husband would have carried on playing even if he had been told it would have made him ill.

Wales, Leeds and Juventus star Charles died in 2004, aged 72, of cancer complications.

Speaking for the first time about his struggles with dementia his widow Glenda said nothing would have stopped him playing.

"He'd have done it anyway. He just lived for football," she said.

She spoke out as a leading Welsh psychiatrist, from Charles's home city Swansea, claimed a possible link between dementia and football is being "swept under the carpet" by the game's authorities.

The Football Association (FA) has said studies so far are "inconclusive" but it wants to understand potential risks.