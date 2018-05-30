'I'm so grateful I managed to survive'

Video

An assembly member with bowel cancer has thanked doctors who treated him when his liver started failing in February.

Plaid Cymru's Steffan Lewis was diagnosed with stage four cancer in December.

The 34-year-old father said doctors at Velindre hospital had given him "a second chance at life" when he almost died earlier this year.

"I'm absolutely so grateful that I got through it and that I managed to survive", the South East Central AM said.