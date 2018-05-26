Moment paddle steamer sinks into sea

Video

A Mississippi-style paddle steamer and riverboat hotel has sunk while being towed to Northern Ireland.

The vessel, the MV Oliver Cromwell, sank on Friday about 12 miles (19km) west of South Stack near Holyhead, Anglesey.

No-one was injured and there was no pollution as the boat had no fuel on board.

It was on its way to a new home in Coleraine, Northern Ireland, after being moored in Gloucester Docks for the past 25 years.

Footage courtesy of the RNLI