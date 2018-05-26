Forget Wombles - meet the litter champs
Forget the Wombles - meet the litter champs.

Come rain or shine, these volunteers litter pick around Wales to help keep their communities tidy.

And more people are joining them - Keep Wales Tidy said they had had an increase in enquiries following the BBC series Blue Planet, which highlighted the scourge of marine rubbish.

