Music legends art for Biggest Weekend
The Biggest Weekend will feature some of the biggest names in music when it is staged in Swansea this weekend.

But it will also showcase street art featuring Welsh musicians from the past and present.

"Pure Evil" aka Charles Uzzell Edwards, a street artist originally from Swansea, was commissioned to create them for the BBC Music event.

  • 24 May 2018
