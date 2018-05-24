Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Music legends art for Biggest Weekend in Swansea
The Biggest Weekend will feature some of the biggest names in music when it is staged in Swansea this weekend.
But it will also showcase street art featuring Welsh musicians from the past and present.
"Pure Evil" aka Charles Uzzell Edwards, a street artist originally from Swansea, was commissioned to create them for the BBC Music event.
-
24 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window