Small firm's 'nightmare' over data rules

GDPR: Data protection shake-up 'will be nightmare'
Are you are fed up of emails from businesses imploring you to stay on their mailing list?
Spare a thought for the small firms navigating the biggest shake-up in data protection rules in 20 years.
The General Data Protection Regulation comes into force on 25 May - to cut a long and complicated story short, the new laws tighten up how companies gather data and how they use it.
The new rules bring in multiple changes - including the need for "genuine consent" with "positive opt-in" - hence all the emails to anyone on a mailing list.
Leah Blanc is the director of Cardiff salon Simply Bare and has to collect personal information from clients for insurance reasons.
22 May 2018