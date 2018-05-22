Small firm's 'nightmare' over data rules

Video

Are you are fed up of emails from businesses imploring you to stay on their mailing list?

Spare a thought for the small firms navigating the biggest shake-up in data protection rules in 20 years.

The General Data Protection Regulation comes into force on 25 May - to cut a long and complicated story short, the new laws tighten up how companies gather data and how they use it.

The new rules bring in multiple changes - including the need for "genuine consent" with "positive opt-in" - hence all the emails to anyone on a mailing list.

Leah Blanc is the director of Cardiff salon Simply Bare and has to collect personal information from clients for insurance reasons.