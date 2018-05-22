Badger baiters exposed in undercover op
Video

Badger baiters exposed in undercover investigation

A secret network of badger baiters has been exposed by an undercover BBC Wales investigation.

Secret filming shows two men pulling a cub from the ground and setting dogs on it before killing it with a spade.

Other members of the network, including a convicted badger baiter banned from keeping dogs, were filmed illegally digging a sett in Pembrokeshire.

