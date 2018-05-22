Badger baiter admits killing his own dogs

Video

Secret filming shows two men pulling a badger cub from the ground and setting dogs on it before killing it with a spade during a BBC Wales investigation into badger baiting.

Other members of the network, including a convicted badger baiter banned from keeping dogs, were filmed illegally digging a sett in Pembrokeshire.

It also revealed the brutal reality of how wild animals - and the dogs used to kill them - were treated.

One gang member claimed he shot his dogs when they did not perform as he wanted.