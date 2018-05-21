Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The women shaping Wales' digital future
This is the first "Welsh Digital Women" list.
After public nominations, judges have chosen these women to help inspire more women across Wales into a sector that has traditionally been seen as male-dominated.
The shortlist of women driving the digital industry in Wales was announced at the Digital Festival in Cardiff.
-
21 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window