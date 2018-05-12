Hydration solution found by students

Video

Yellow jug lids could be used to identify hospital patients at risk of dehydration as part of a campaign by student nurses in south Wales.

The scheme was devised by six University of South Wales trainees to help signal patients who need extra monitoring.

It is hoped it will cut conditions associated with dehydration, which cost the NHS about £500m a year to treat.

A trial has now started at Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant.

Charlotte Phillips is one of the student nurses who came up with the idea.