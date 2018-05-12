Video

These knives are just some of those that have been seized in south Wales.

The weapons, which range from Samurai swords to flip knives and even one which folds up to be a credit card, have been recovered in stop and searches and drug raids by South Wales Police.

The force is reviewing its Taser policy, with the possibility of the stun weapons being issued to all frontline police in the face of the rising threat posed by weapons like these.

Chief Constable Matt Jukes said the knives had "no place in communities or on our streets".