Video

Fining parents for taking children out of school in term time in Wales has had no effect on overall absence rates, a review has found.

It shows the number of unauthorised family holidays actually increased after fixed penalty notices were introduced in 2013.

The report has found inconsistencies across Wales in when fines are triggered and one mum said she had seen inconsistencies even within the same county.

"I took my daughter skiing for five days out of school and I was fined £60 for taking her out," said Heather Ward from Cardiff.