Boxing champ's dad in Windrush fight

The Jamaican-born father of former world boxing champion Steve Robinson has spoken of his relief after being told he can stay in the UK.

Eighty-four-year-old Stanford Robinson feared he would have to leave the country after being caught up in the Windrush scandal.

The former taxi driver has now been given indefinite leave to remain by the Home Office.

Mr Robinson said: "It should have never come to this in the first place."