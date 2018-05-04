Around the Welsh coast on a paddleboard

Video

After 60 days at sea, on rivers and canals - a woman adventurer has become the first person to paddleboard around Wales.

Sian Sykes from Anglesey set off on her epic journey at the beginning of March.

It was part of her campaign to highlight the impact of plastic polluting our waterways and oceans.

Reaching Flintshire on Friday, the paddler said she felt "incredible" - even if it had been more than two months since setting off.

"When I set off there were a lot of unknowns, about where I would end-up, who I'd meet - but the people have been so kind," she said, as she finally stepped onto dry land at Connah's Quay in Deeside - her starting point back on 6 March.