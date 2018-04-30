'Why are they knocking the houses down?'

Video

"Happy memories" will be all that is left soon of two streets in a former south Wales mining village.

More than a 100 homes in Merthyr Vale are facing demolition due to the risk of catastrophic flooding from the River Taff.

Merthyr Tydfil council has agreed to compulsory purchase homes still occupied in Taff Street and Crescent Street.

Most of the residents have now moved out - and it will be the bulldozers moving in next.

But leaving the once thriving community has been painful for former residents like David Roberts.