False alarms to the fire service put fire crews and the public at risk, a top fire officer has claimed.

It comes as firefighters in Wales attended more false alarms than any other type of incident in the past five years.

On average, crews are tied up for 23 minutes, costing up to £300 per engine.

Andrew Thomas, assistant chief fire officer at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said crews were working with businesses and public bodies, such as hospitals and schools, to reduce them.