Getting a handle on bike sharing
A new bike sharing scheme has launched in Cardiff, with the hope it will get more people in the saddle.

Fifty bikes will be available from four locations in the city from Monday.

It will expand in May when 25 docking stations and 250 bikes will be installed and that will be doubled by the end of August, when 50 stations and 500 bikes will be located around Cardiff.

  • 26 Mar 2018
