Athletes data 'sold on the dark web'

Personal information stolen from amateur athletes is likely to have been sold on the dark web by hackers before money was stolen, the director of a cyber security firm has said.

It comes after entrants into events such as the Newport Marathon and the Velothon reported they had lost money after a data breach at Active Network, who process payments for hundreds of events around the world.

David Jones, the director of Westgate Cyber Security in Cardiff, said credit card details are likely to have been taken by hackers and sold on to other people who would then use the information to steal money.

He also said that once data was stolen, small transactions would be made first and warned people to look closely at their bank statements.