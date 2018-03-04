Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wales snow: Digging for their animals' lives
A farming couple managed to dig one of their sheep out of a snowdrift.
Robbie Alman-Wilson and her husband have 2,000 of the animals on their land at Llanbister, Powys, although they are not sure how many are missing.
They have been out each day and hope most of the flock made it to lower ground in time, but will not know for sure until the snow has melted.
"I would like to think we haven't lost many, no more than 10," she said.
-
04 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window