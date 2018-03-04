Video

A farming couple managed to dig one of their sheep out of a snowdrift.

Robbie Alman-Wilson and her husband have 2,000 of the animals on their land at Llanbister, Powys, although they are not sure how many are missing.

They have been out each day and hope most of the flock made it to lower ground in time, but will not know for sure until the snow has melted.

"I would like to think we haven't lost many, no more than 10," she said.