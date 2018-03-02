Video

About 20 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a well-known building in Carmarthenshire.

Crews were called to the former workhouse on Brewery Road, Carmarthen, just before 17:00 GMT on Friday.

It was built in the 1830s and was stormed by protesters during the Rebecca Riots in 1843.

Last year there were calls for the building to be saved from "rack and ruin".

It continued to be used as a workhouse until the 1930s.